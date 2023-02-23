Kazeem Biriowo

The United States Agency for International Development(USAID) has said it supports Nigeria’s electoral process with $25 million by advancing the US-Nigeria’s longstanding partnership.

The USAID Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Africa, Dr. Monde Muyangwa, while disclosing this at a roundtable discussion with the press on Thursday in Abuja, said the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to strengthening democracy at home and around the world.

“In this vein and at the invitation of the Nigerian government, the United States is supporting Nigeria’s electoral process by advancing our longstanding partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Nigerian civil society organizations. USAID’s election assistance is $25 million”.

“USAID has supported democracy and governance in Nigeria since the 1999 elections and it’s exciting to see Nigeria’s vibrant civil society and dedicated poll workers in action”.

“I arrived on Monday and in my time here, I have had the opportunity to meet with Nigerian youth, including YALI fellows and several civil society organizations committed to strengthening democracy”.

“I heard today about civil society’s successful work in advocating for the amendment to the Electoral Act of 2022”.

“These CSOs are also working diligently to promote the inclusion of marginalized groups, including persons with disabilities, in the electoral process”.

“I’ve also been impressed with the voter education efforts to reach young voters through media platforms such as 9jatalks.

“I just came from a meeting with INEC Chairman Yakubu where I learned about INEC’s preparations and the recently adopted Bimodal Voter accreditation System (BVAS). In addition, I met with Yiaga Africa who will conduct a Parallel Vote Tabulation on Election Day”.

Muyangwa also said: “Last night, I met with the National Democratic Institute and International Republic Institute supported by the International Election Observation Mission led by former President of the Republic of Malawi, Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda.

“The Observation Mission includes other distinguished persons, including former Representative Stacey Abrams, Ambassador Johnnie Carson, and Ambassador Mark Green of the Woodrow Wilson Center. I will meet with the European Union International”.

On election observation, Muyangwa noted that Nigeria’s 2023 elections are a pivotal opportunity for Nigerian citizens to shape the country’s future and for Nigeria to solidify its place as a democratic leader in Africa and in the world.

“I encourage you to vote for the people who you believe are most qualified for the job. This is your chance to express how Nigeria should be governed. Use it wisely.

“I hope people will remember what you want from your elected leaders and remind them when they are in office.” She added.