An elder statesman and retired school principal, Akparawa Ezekiel Paul, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen at Ikot Abasi Akpan in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, even as a N20 million ransom has been demanded from the family for his release.

The Tribune reports that the victim was seized in his compound near the Community Civic Centre on Sunday by 7:00 AM while preparing to go to morning Mass at St. Pius X Parish.

Sources close to the community who spoke to our correspondent said the hoodlums waylaid their victim after laying ambush in the compound, waiting for their prey to come out of the house on the day of the incident.

According to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, “Akparawa Ezekiel Paul was kidnapped on Sunday around 7:00 a.m., just as he stepped out of his house in the morning.

“He was doing some domestic chores preparatory to going to Mass at his parish, St. Pius X Parish, when these boys who waited around the compound without his knowing swooped on him.

“He was blindfolded and dragged to where they parked their motorcycle on the road by about five people, as the victim was shouting for help.

“The motorcyclist was ridden by one “Taller,” accompanied by two others who escorted the victim to an unknown destination.

“The victim’s wife, Mrs. Mary Ezekiel, on hearing the dragging outside and noticing the action in the compound, raised an alarm for help.

“It was the alarm that attracted the neighbourhood to come out, but before then, the victim was whisked off by his captors on a motorbike.”

Meanwhile, some members of the criminal gang have been arrested; one of them is a “popular” bad influence in the area nicknamed “Taller.”

Ikot Abasi Akpan, located along Etinan-EEkparakwa Road, is one of the communities where cultism and kidnapping have continued to thrive in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, with the youth population continuously displaying bravado in social vices for over 3 years now.

Due to their activities, small-scale businesses have closed shops for fear of being attacked, thereby prompting residents to appeal for a police post to checkmate the activities of criminals and other vices along Etinan-Ekparakwa Road as well as adjoining communities like Ekpuk, Ikot Ekpaw, Nya-OOdiong, Ikot Essen, Ikot Ekpaw, Ikot Abia Enin, and Ikot Obio Nso, amongst others.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Timfon John, when contacted on the matter, said the police were aware and are working to rescue the victim.

According to her, “the police are aware, and strategic efforts are still ongoing.”

