Police have arrested members of the Take It Back Movement and concerned Nigerians over an unlawful protest in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The protesters, who were said to be demanding an end to economic hardship, insecurity, police brutality, reversal of the electricity tariff, and insecurity, as reliably informed, were picked up at the early hours of the day at Mokola in the Ibadan North West local government area.

It was gathered that the police had earlier received an intelligence report that the group was planning to stage a protest to disrupt the celebration of Democracy Day nationwide.

The group, according to the report, mobilised its members in the state to carry out the action.

In the course of their actions, they were alleged to be harassing and molesting the police who were deployed to the area to ensure the security of the lives and property of the citizenry.

This development, according to a reliable source, infuriated a senior police officer in the state, who later ordered their arrest.

As of the time of filing the report, it could not be confirmed how many of them were arrested.

Also, efforts to reach out to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, for confirmation proved abortive.

