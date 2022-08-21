Ekiti will see beauty of continuity in Oyebanji’s administration ― Fayemi

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said the people of the state would witness the beauty of continuity in government in the incoming administration of Biodun Oyebanji which would be inaugurated on October 16.

Fayemi who spoke during the 2022 Udiroko festival in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday, noted that the governor-elect would continue and build on the successes of his administration, assuring the people there won’t abandoned projects in the state.

The governor explained that his administration in the last four years had initiated life-impacting projects across the state especially in the state capital, noting that Oyebanji who was part of his government would deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

While congratulating the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, on the occasion of this year’s annual Udiroko festival after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fayemi lauded the efforts of the traditional ruler in the peace being enjoyed in the state capital and support to the administration.

According to him, “I want to congratulate our revered Ewi of Ado-Ekiti for this year’s elaborate celebration of Udiroko festival since 2019 due to the pandemic. We are happy to be part of it this year which is significant because it will be the last I will be celebrating as a state governor.

“Our government has done so much for Ado, even more than what I did for my hometown of Isan-Ekiti, which shows my love for the state capital. We have the airport project and modern bus terminal project nearing completion in addition with the ultra-modern market in front of the palace here and other projects we have completed in the state capital.

“Let me tell our people that they should not have any fear in these projects because there won’t be abandoned projects in Ekiti again. I am happy to leave you in the safe hands of Biodun Oyebanji who was part of the successes of our administration. Ekiti people will see the beauty of continuity we have been clamouring for in Oyebanji government because we have no doubt about his capabilities to deliver.”

Speaking, the former governor of Niger state, Babaginda Aliyu eulogised the efforts of the traditional ruler in the development of the state capital, noting that he was happy to be part of the Udiroko festival.

Aliyu who holds a honorary chieftaincy title of ‘Aare Akinjagula’ in Ado-Ekiti, explained that for the nation to overcome the myriad of challenges confronting it, there is a need for government to collaborate with traditional institutions across the country.





Oba Adejugbe, who described the 2022 Udiroko Festival as “a much-desired restoration of the core of our cultural existence,” lauded all sons and daughters of the community for their support and prayers and the successful ceremony.

Ewi in his message titled, ‘Speech from the throne’ sought the support of all Nigerians to governments to tackle and overcome the rising problems of “insecurity, particularly in the context of banditry, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks and other vices in the country.”

According to him, “The way things are in the context of these crippling problems requires that all our hands as citizens must be on deck in supporting the government to make our nation a place that can be habited without trepidations. We must continue to be our brothers’ keepers.

“At this time of global and domestic economic hardship, unemployment, multiple health challenges, inflation, stagflation, depressive human existence occasioned by dehydrating exchange rates, global unrest, wars and conflicts in many parts of the world, it is important that we, as a people, must co-operatively strife to meet these challenges with determination and concrete hope that better days are ahead.”

