Ekiti guber poll: Kolawole best candidate to fly PDP flag ― Ayu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election, Bisi Kolawole, has received his certificate of return from the national leadership of the party with the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, describing him as the best person to fly the party’s flag.

Speaking during the ceremony at its national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, he observed that the candidate is an experienced politician and a perfect gentleman who knows the rudiments of Ekiti state politics having passed through the state house of assembly, was a commissioner before becoming the state chairman of the party.

He appealed to aggrieved members of the PDP in the state to put aside their differences and work for the success of the party.

Ayu said: “Bisi Kolawole has seen all as a politician. He is a perfect fit as our candidate. He was a member of the state house of assembly, he was a commissioner in the state also and later PDP Ekiti State Chairman. So, Kolawole is a well breed politician.

“Let me appeal to our brothers and sisters in Ekiti state to put behind all their grievances and work towards the success of our party. It is only when we win that we can sit down and talk better.”

Ayu told party stakeholders that the PDP can win the coming election as long as there is a unity of purpose among members.

Also speaking, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, representing the PDP Governors and Professor Jerry Gana who also stood in for the Board of Trustees (BoT) pledged their support towards the campaign.

They posited that “winning Ekiti and Osun states is a gateway to sending the All Progressives Congress out of Aso Rock.”

They, therefore, called for total reconciliation to guarantee PDP victory in the June 18, 2022 election.

In his response, Kolawole thanked the PDP national leadership for their efforts at putting the party in the right direction.

He said his emergence as the party candidate is the beginning of the PDP revolution in Ekiti State, as he hailed the party’s initiative to set up a strong reconciliation committee.

He said: “I want to sincerely thank our national leaders for putting our party in the right direction. Let me assure you people that my emergence is the beginning of the PDP revolution in Ekiti State.

“Ekiti state has been on steady progress before the interruption of the All Progressives Congress. Now, there is suffering, hunger, security problems, pensioners are dying. All these we will change when I enter as governor of Ekiti state.”