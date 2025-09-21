Ekiti govt condemns assault on EKSUTH workers

The Ekiti State government, through the Ministry of Health, has condemned the recent attacks on healthcare workers at the State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, said the actions of some patients in assaulting dedicated health workers would no longer be tolerated in the state.

He added that last Friday’s incident involving some accident victims, where they became violent and assaulted workers on duty, is unacceptable, adding that the security agencies have been adequately briefed ahead of the prosecution of the suspects.

The Commissioner explained that the personnel who had been committed to their duties of saving lives must not be subjected to any form of assault at their duty posts, noting that, ” attack on them is not only an attack on individuals but a threat to our collective well-being and access to timely, quality healthcare.”

Filani added, ” Hospitals are centers of healing and compassion. Turning them into grounds of violence is deeply disturbing and counterproductive. We must all remember that in moments of crisis, restraint, patience, and mutual respect are essential.

“I therefore appeal to all residents of Ekiti State to remain calm and appropriately seek redress for grievances through lawful and civil channels. The Ekiti State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, remains fully committed to the safety and protection of both patients and health workers.

“To this end, we are working in close collaboration with security agencies and hospital management to strengthen security measures and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

“Let me reiterate that those found guilty of attacking health workers will face the full weight of the law. Violence is never the answer.

” Together, let us uphold the sanctity of our health institutions and protect those who have sworn to protect and preserve our lives.”

