Nigeria will rise again economically, spiritually — Cleric

Pastor Rotimi Nathaniel, a cleric from the RCCG City of Grace, Region 24 in Kogi, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon emerge from its economic challenges by the grace of God.

He shared these thoughts during a Thanksgiving service held by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi Chapter, at the City of Grace Regional Headquarters in Lokoja, which celebrated its Press Week.

In his sermon titled “Arise to the Next Level,” the pastor emphasised that with the policies and programs being introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, it is only a matter of time before Nigerians can smile again.

Quoting from 1 Samuel 1:18-19, he reassured the congregation that God has not forgotten Nigeria and will step in to deliver the country from its ongoing security and economic challenges.

He highlighted that God’s love for Nigeria is evident, as despite all the security, political, and socio-economic issues, the country continues to stand strong.

Pastor Nathaniel also pointed out that some individuals are involved in destructive activities such as kidnapping, banditry, ritualism, and cultism, which bring curses and misfortune upon the nation.

“In spite of all these, who can battle with the Lord God of Nigeria? Because he is mindful of the good of the people of Nigeria, he will deliver us from all sorrows and pains, poverty and lack.

“By God’s mercy Nigeria shall be delivered and made stronger to the shame of her mockers and enemies,” he said.

The cleric urged Nigerians to be good to one another to help take away the pains and sorrows in somes homes and bring about joy and smiles.

He called on the wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to consider giving to the indigents in the country.

“We believe things will turn around for the nation with the policies and programmes of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In his remarks, the State NUJ Council Chairman, Mallam Seidu Ademu, thanked the leadership of the Church for the privilege given to them to have their thanksgiving service.

