Ekiti 2022: Only credible primary will secure victory for APC, Ojudu tells Buni

Ahead of the January 27 governorship primaries, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has advised Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct a free, fair and credible primary that will produce a formidable candidate for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Ojudu said he has decided not to pitch his tent with any of the aspirants, saying he wants to be neutral in the run up to the election so as to serve as a unifying force after the shadow poll, “I want to the able to rally the aspirants and settle the differences among them after the primary so that we can go into the general election as one,” he said.

The presidential aide who spoke with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Saturday, averred that the only way the APC can be proud of itself as a ruling party and win the June 18 election with ease, is to conduct a fair , transparent , credible and acceptable primary that is also devoid of violence and bloodshed.

He noted that only a popular and generally acceptable candidate would deliver victory for the APC, calling on stakeholders and the umpires not to engage in any form of imposition or compromise the process in the interest of the party.

According to him, “I want to appeal to party men to be civil and peaceful . It will be in the interest of all us to be peaceful and for those coming from Abuja to conduct a primary we can all be proud of. This is an election within our fold to select our flag bearer, introducing violence and rancor into it will not be in our ultimate interest.

“The primary election and any election for that matter should be seen as a celebration of democracy and not an opportunity to spill blood. We should be able to do this election without rancor.

“I am of that belief that politicians who use money to hire thugs , buy voters and buy security men to look the other way while committing atrocities to win election are not democrats,“ he reasoned.

Ojudu who commended the party for adopting direct primary, called on party officials coming to Ekiti from Abuja to conduct the elections to be fair and transparent, adding, “they should also be efficient and thorough in the process. Any laxity will lead to suspicion.

“I commend Governor Buni-led executive for allowing direct primary for this election, so that every member of the party , either rich or poor, high or low can participate. This will enable us to produce a candidate that can face the candidates of other parties.”

“If by any means we impose someone or throw up someone who use money to induce the people, we will suffer for it at the general elections.

“Let me clarify that this government of President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t believe in using federal might to win elections, you have to go through the people to get votes.”

Ojudu warned party members to resist vote buying temptation for APC to have a credible and formidable candidate that will be acceptable to all.

“The aspirants shouldn’t bring thugs to beat up the people. The press he said should expose any aspirant that causes trouble.

“Ekiti must have peace. All of us in APC must be able to come together and work to win in June. This is one election that we can’t afford to lose,” Ojudu said.

The presidential aide told the security agencies to maintain neutrality and owe their allegiance to the constitution of the country and their oath of office, rather than individuals running for office.

“They should owe their allegiance to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and their code of conduct as officers of the law. When they do this, and the process is violence free whoever wins will mean that democracy has won.”

Ojudu appealed to the aspirants to shun vote buying , saying leaders who emerge through purchase of votes can’t have the expected respect and commitment to the populace.

“When any leader buys votes to win election, such leader wouldn’t care about the people, because he would have the impression that he had paid for the votes cast for him by the electorate.”

On the aspirant he is backing in APC for the primary, he said, “For now, I am not in support of anybody. I want to remain neutral, so that I will be able to call all aspirants together and settle their differences after the primary.

“Losing an election is hurting, so we need an arbiter to be able to hold the party together and that is the role I intend to play.

“President Muhammadu Buhari lost election three times. Nobody thought he would ever be President again, but when the time God assigned to him came, he won and it was glorious for him. There is no point bringing guns to win election.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…