Ekiti 2022: APC, PDP in war of words as INEC releases election guidelines

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Following the announcement of June 18, 2022, as the date for the governorship in Ekiti State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the two major political parties in the state have responded by boasting of victory at the poll.

While ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed confidence that it would triumph in the poll, the opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) boasted that the ruling party should be prepared to handover to the candidate of the party, on the premise that the government of Governor Kayode Fayemi has failed the people.

Expressing confidence that the APC was well-grounded and prepared to win the election, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, said the stakeholders have started strategising and smoothening rough edges ahead of the poll.

Ajayi said the opposition party has been in disarray in Ekiti since former Governor Ayodele Fayose left the scene, saying the party is bedevilled with a myriad of crises that won’t allow it wins any election.

“Let me tell you that we are prepared and well-grounded to win the poll. APC is a more cohesive party. We are united under the leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“Immediately we heard about the announcements, we have started putting heads together. We just finished a meeting with our Local government Chairmen and to be followed by ward chairmen on the need to start mobilisation ahead of the poll.

“We are banking on our impressive performances to win and we are sure that the PDP will suffer another defeat again as they did in 2018,” he said.

On his part, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, said the ruling party should be prepared for an imminent defeat in the election.

The PDP spokesman said, “You could all see that the PDP demonstrated maturity in the way we handled our zonal congress while all issues relating to the state zonal congress were being resolved amicably without rancour.

“Former governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, as well as Senator Biodun Olujimi and other leaders, are united behind PDP. We all have our eyes fixed on that governorship seat.

“Let me say this, we know Ekiti will always reject a party that has disappointed them. A party that can’t fix their roads, that can’t provide employment for youths, that can’t affect promotions for workers can’t continue to rule us. So, we are well prepared.”

