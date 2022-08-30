Eight simple ways to relieve stress effectively

Stress is a common phenomenon that affects almost everyone, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or religion. Almost anything and everything can lead to stress, but some of the most popular causes of stress include Lack of finance, Job, Family problems, Relationships issues, health issues, Academics, Insecurities etc.

Stress, when not properly managed, can trigger some common symptoms like headaches, anxiety, sadness, depression, anger, lack of motivation, loss of appetite, and so forth.

Instead of allowing stress to get the best of you and jeopardise your well-being, why not take a look at some of the ways you can relieve stress as discussed in this article.

1. Listen to music

Music is one of the most effective ways of relaxation and stress management. If you are feeling overwhelmed, try to take a little break and put on your music. Music has been proven to have a positive effect on the body and brain. It can equally help to boost your mood and lower your blood pressure.

2. Talk to someone

As the popular saying goes, “A problem shared is half solved”. If you are feeling stressed due to one reason or another, try talking to someone you trust. It could be your friend, partner, family member, or colleague. While they may not immediately provide the solution to whatever it is you are facing, their words of encouragement can go a long way in lifting your mood.

3. Sleep well

This may sound funny, but it is one of the greatest ways to relieve stress. It is a common fact that stress causes one to lose sleep, and lack of sleep itself can add to your stress. The simple way out of this is to make sure you get enough sleep. Regardless of how overwhelmed you feel, try to sleep for at least 7-8 hours per day. Proper sleep will help your brain and body function optimally and help you manage stress.

4. Learn to say no

Sometimes, we cause ourselves unnecessary stress by saying yes to every demand from people, despite knowing it could drain our energy and stress us. To relieve yourself of unnecessary stress, it is okay to say no sometimes. Understand that you don’t always have to meet everyone’s expectations.

5. Meditate

Regardless of the nature of your stress, meditation can help you to produce a deep state of relaxation and clear your mind. Meditation helps to lower your stress and leaves you feeling refreshed. To meditate, look for a quiet but comfortable place, focus on your breath and watch your mind get cleared of stress.

6. Eat healthy food





Many are of the opinion that consuming alcohol will help them relieve stress, but the reverse is mostly the case. While alcohol may seem to provide instant relief from stress, it will mostly compound your problem in the long run. Rather than drinking yourself to a stupor all in the name of relieving stress, you should rather eat healthy food that helps to provide your body with the necessary nutrients that will help manage your stress.

7. Reduce things that trigger stress

The best way to relieve stress is to ensure it didn’t happen in the first place. Think about the things that cause you stress and figure out how to at least minimize these things. If you are the type that always gets overwhelmed by the number of academic assignments you have to do every day, you can seek the help of colleagues or mentors who can help with some of these assignments.

8. Breathe

Sometimes, all you need to do when you feel overwhelmed is just to breathe and tell yourself everything is going to be fine. Simple, slow, and deep breathing can be of immense help to lower your blood pressure and heart rate.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE