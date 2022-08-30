10 ways to work smarter, not harder

Everyone has 24 hours each day, but somehow, some people achieve more than others during this same period of time we all have each day. The reason for this is not luck or magic. It is because those who achieve more have mastered the art of working smart, not necessarily hard.

One of the easiest ways to improve your productivity and performance is through smart work, not hard work alone. With smart work, you can also save your energy, make yourself more valuable, increase your self-esteem and many more.

Working smart makes it possible for you to achieve more in the shortest time possible and out-perform those working harder than you.

In this article, we will discuss 10 ways you can be more productive by working smarter.

1. Shun perfectionism

Perfectionism slows down delivery and wastes your valuable time. If you wait until you get it all figured out before you start, then you may never get to do the work. Working smart requires you to make quick but calculated decisions. To work smart, you must always hit the ground running immediately when you are given a task.

2. Discover your productivity zone and time

The environment you are in will influence your productivity. This is why it is important to discover where you are most productive. For instance, some people find it easier to assimilate while reading in a noisy place, while others decode quickly when they read in a quiet and serene environment.

Also, are you a night person or a day person? You must discover this to know when best to perform your task.

3. Stop multitasking

As human beings, we always try to multitask and lay our hands on many things simultaneously, but the truth is that multitasking is a myth. It is difficult to keep the focus on multiple tasks that require brain power. Always try to focus your attention fully on one single task until you complete it, then you can quickly move to the next task.

4. Set your priorities

You must be able to always grade the importance of the activities in front of you every day, then prioritise the important ones and focus more of your energy on them. Avoid channeling much of your energy on the less important tasks at the expense of the important ones.

5. Learn to say no





Saying no may be difficult sometimes, but it is a habit you should learn if you care about working smart. You don’t need to say yes to everything that is brought to you. Try to learn how to respectfully decline irrelevant tasks that may drain your energy and brain power. Be sure not to overschedule yourself and be realistic about what you can achieve in a day.

6. Plan ahead of time and stick to it

Be it a daily, weekly or monthly plan, it is a known fact that planning makes your work easier and smarter. Planning gives you a clear idea of what you need to do next. It saves you from an unnecessary waste of time trying to think about the next line of action. Having a clear plan gives you direction, helps you focus and increases your confidence.

7. Maximise your work time; take a break when necessary

As the saying goes, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” To work smart, you don’t need to work 24 hours a day. You just need to maximise your working time. Without a proper break, your brain will easily get tired and lose concentration. Take time out to relax and cool your brain.

8. Surround yourself with like-minded people

Apart from serving as motivation for you to get your job done, surrounding yourself with like-minded people will also make your work easier and smarter. Getting relevant and useful information will be easier if you are with people who share the same commitment as you.

9. Avoid distraction

You can’t work smartly if you are distracted. To be more productive, you need to do away with any form of distraction or interruption. To concentrate fully on the task in front of you, there is a need to turn off anything that can divert your attention.

10. Take care of yourself

Working smart requires you to prioritize taking good care of yourself. You should get enough sleep, eat healthy food, and exercise your body. Feeling well rested will boost your productivity.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE