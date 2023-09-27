Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Uba Sani, has restated the administration’s commitment to rebuilding trust in all communities while calling on Muslims to pray for peace and progress in the country and Kaduna state.

The Governor, who made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday, also stated that he is committed to rebuilding trust in Kaduna communities.

While mentioning that this year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration is an opportunity for citizens to imbibe the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed in order to heal communities and rebuild the badly damaged local economies, the governor urged people to resolve and put the unpleasant past behind them.

Governor Sani also pledged that the Kaduna State Government, under his leadership, will continue to encourage interfaith dialogue and provide the state’s peace commission with the required support to resolve age-long conflicts.

He further added that the state has been strengthening engagements with security agencies and boosting the capacity of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS) to re-energize the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality in Kaduna State.

According to the governor, “I wish the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and Kaduna State, in particular, a happy Eid-El-Maulud.

]We thank the Almighty Allah for His blessings, protection, and guidance. We glorify Him for being our shield in these difficult and challenging times.

“This is our first Eid-El-Maulud celebration since assuming office on May 29, 2023. We have settled down to the business of governance.

We have committed ourselves fully to rebuilding trust in our ravaged and divided communities.

Our people deserve peace and a harmonious environment so that they can rebuild their lives and contribute to the economic development of our dear state.

“This year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration is an opportunity for our citizens to imbibe the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) to heal our communities and rebuild our badly damaged local economies.





Our Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) stood for love, tolerance, patience, justice, fairness, perseverance, and forgiveness.

He suffered persecution because of his beliefs. He never wavered in his commitment to the welfare and security of his people, despite his trials and tribulations.

“We must, as a people, resolve to put our unpleasant past behind us. Let us reach out to one another and make peace.

Through dialogue, we can resolve our differences and rebuild peace and trust in our communities. Hate, distrust, and suspicion are antithetical to progress and development.

We should henceforth deny conflict entrepreneurs the space to operate.

“Our administration will continue to encourage interfaith dialogue. We shall give the Kaduna State Peace Commission all the support it needs to help resolve age-long conflicts and forge understanding among our people.

We have been strengthening our engagements with security agencies and boosting the capacity of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS) to re-energise the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality in Kaduna State.

“I urge all Muslims to pray fervently to Almighty Allah for peace and progress in Nigeria and Kaduna State, in particular. I wish us all a peaceful and accident-free celebration,” Governor Sani urged.

