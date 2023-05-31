Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani has approved the appointment of Senior Government Officials expected to fill key positions in the administration of the State.

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Lawal Shehu.

The statement maintained that “the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal was retained as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

His appointment according to the statement was in view of his vast experience in governance and he’s expected to assist in the smooth take-off of the administration.

” The Governor also retained the services of other senior members of the Nasir El-Rufai Administration to provide the link between the two administrations:

To this end, Muhammad Hafiz Bayero will serve as Senior Advisor Counsellor to the Governor, while Barrister James Atung Kanyip and Chris Umar have been appointed Deputy Chiefs of Staff to the Governor respectively.

While Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad and Bulus Banquo Audu were appointed as Counsellors to the Governor.

The statement posited that “the Governor has also approved the appointment of a new Chief of Staff in the person of Sani Liman. The new Chief of Staff is a highly experienced retired intelligence officer and an astute administrator.

” He was the immediate past Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kano State Command. Before his deployment to Kano, he was the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kaduna State Command. Sani Liman holds a Bachelor of Education in English from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Master of Science degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the Open University of Nigeria. He attended many courses in Corporate Leadership and People Management and Intelligence Management.

Similarly, the Governor has approved the appointment of Habiba Anana Shekarau as the new Head of Service. Habiba Shekarau, who is the current Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government Affairs has more than thirty years of experience in the Kaduna State Civil Service.

“She was Permanent Secretary (General Service), Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission as well as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.





Other appointments included Shuaibu Isah Gimi – Senior Special Assistant (Strategic Communication), Nasiru Abdulkadir – Senior Special Assistant (Print Media), Dahiru Ahmed – Senior Special Assistant (Electronic Media)

Samuel Mock Kure – Senior Special Assistant (Public Affairs) Manassah Turaki Peter – Senior Special Assistant (Public Communication, Deputy Governor’s Office) and Peter Ibrahim – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Communication – Deputy Governor’s Office)

According to the statement, these appointments are made in recognition of the fact that Kaduna State requires competent hands and knowledgeable people to assist the new administration deliver on its SUSTAIN agenda.

“The new appointees come to the service with varied experiences, skills and competencies. They also have proven track records of integrity, dedication, and commitment to duty.

