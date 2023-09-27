Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has urged Muslims in Nigeria to pray for the country’s peace, unity, and growth as Muslims celebrate Eid-El-Maulud, the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor urged Muslim adherents to follow the exemplary leadership and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad by promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Governor Oborevwori particularly advised Muslims and other religious groups to start regular prayers for the necessary changes to make Nigeria a better place.

He urged Nigerians to avoid all divisive inclinations and seek to improve their country, noting that the commemoration of the Holy Prophet’s birth should reaffirm the importance of unity in the face of diversity.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Maulud in Delta, Nigeria and around the world. I congratulate all Muslim faithful

on this special day.

“My goal and prayer for you all as you celebrate is that you would live up to the spiritual principles taught by the Holy Prophet, which include piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful coexistence, tolerance, honesty, and a commitment to our duties.

“Let’s not forget to pray without ceasing for our country to experience better progress among our fellow citizens, regardless of religion or region of origin, and to encourage greater dedication to the peace, unity, and stability of the country.

“I sincerely hope and pray that this celebration would benefit and enhance the greatness of our beloved country and cheer up every home in Delta, Nigeria and around the world,” Governor Oborevwori added.

