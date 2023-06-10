During a meeting with heads of the state’s parastatals, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, stated that he will continue to use the old vehicles left by the former governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

According to a source within the government house who was present at the meeting, the governor emphasized that replacing the vehicles in the Governor’s convoy, when they are still functional, would be a wasteful use of public resources.

Governor Sani reiterated that his priorities are focused on the security and welfare of the citizens of Kaduna State, rather than his personal comfort.

The source quoted the governor as saying, “Unlike some states, all the vehicles in the Governor’s convoy are intact in Kaduna State, and those are the ones I am using. I don’t need to waste public resources to buy new cars.”

Governor Uba Sani emphasized that he had made a commitment during his campaign and oath of office on May 29 to prioritize the security and welfare of the people of Kaduna State.

Therefore, he intends to utilize the state’s resources to ensure their safety and well-being, rather than spending on unnecessary things like replacing undamaged vehicles.

Furthermore, Governor Uba Sani expressed his government’s focus on rural development as a means to discourage rural-urban migration, which puts strain on urban facilities.

The governor stated that his administration has plans to improve education standards, provide primary healthcare, and enhance security in rural areas.

This approach aims to encourage farmers to remain in their communities and focus on agriculture, which is the backbone of Kaduna State’s economy and Nigeria as a whole.

The source noted that Governor Uba Sani’s actions and statements demonstrate his dedication to the development of Kaduna State and the welfare of its people, prioritizing these over personal affluence as the governor.

