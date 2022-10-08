Eid-el-Maulud: Bauchi Gov calls for sober reflection, self-evaluation, repentance

Muslim Ummah in Bauchi State have been urged to use the 2022 Eid-el-Maulud for sober reflection and self-evaluation to know how well they have related with their creator and fellow human beings during the last one year and make amends where necessary.

The call was contained a goodwill message by Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-El Maulud celebration on Saturday, October 8, 2022 which is equivalent to 12 Rabi’ul Awwal 1444 AH.

According to him, “At a time like this, I urge all Muslims to pray for peace. I would also like to call on the good people of Bauchi State to live in peace and harmony with one another in spite of their ethnic, religious or political differences.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He stressed that “We should all offer special prayers for peace in our state in particular and the nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country.”

The governor added that, “as we celebrate the Eid-el-Maulud, we should remember that the Holy Prophet had during his lifetime preached peace, honesty, patience, generosity, humility, sincerity, love for one another and fear of God.”





“It is these virtues that people, irrespective of their religious inclinations are enjoined to imbibe and to practice,” he stressed.

“Let me use this occasion to reiterate the irrevocable commitment of the Government to the maintenance of law and order. Government has, in collaboration with security agencies, taken all measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of people in the State,” the governor reiterated.

He further said that, “I would therefore like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation in order to sustain and improve on existing peaceful atmosphere in the State.”

The governor warned that the “government would not condone any act that is capable of causing rancour and disorder. Any person or group of persons found to be involved in such acts under any guise will be dealt with according to the law.”

He concluded saying, “finally, while wishing you a happy Eid-el-Maulud Celebration, I pray that the occasion will be observed without hitches. May the peace and blessings of Allah (SWT) be upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). May Allah (SWT) continue to guide and protect us, Ameen.”