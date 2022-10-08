Celebrities throng burial ceremony of Don Jazzy’s mother, Warri Pickin says he gave out free Aso Ebi

The final burial ceremony of Mrs Ajereh, the mother of the founder of Mavin record, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has been the talk of the town as it was well attended by the creme-de-la-creme of the entertainment industry.

The music executive had on July 22, 2022, took to the popular social media platform, Facebook, to announce that he had lost his mother to cancer.

The ace music producer, however, received an overwhelming show of love from friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry who turned up en masse to say farewell to his late mother in a star-studded burial ceremony that took place in Lagos on Friday, October 7.

Some of the celebrities that attended the event include Obi Cubana, Banky W, Mr Macaroni, M.I. Abaga, Bovi, Erica, Kenny Ogungbe, Dbanj, Whitemoney, Timaya, among other celebrities.

While taking to Instagram on Saturday to give details about the event, one of the celebrities in attendance, Anita Asuho, popularly known as The Real Warri Pikin said, all the ‘Aso Ebi’ materials worn at the event by the celebrities were given out for free by Don Jazzy. She added that the Aso Ebi also came with ‘Beta pot’ as a souvenir.

“Yesterday na the first time for my entire life. I wear Asoebi wey I nor pay for. For this country?😱 Ah. As @dukeofspadess call me say clot don ready I say oya send acct number he say No O! @donjazzy say make no body pay for the Asoebi. When the level land I open am I see Souvenir inside (Beta Pot),” she wrote.

Also in attendance was controversial socialite Pretty Mike, who stole the show by arriving at the venue with eight women all clad in pants that featured a large male private part with a testicle, an act that has however continued to generate reactions on social media.

In order to appreciate the celebrities who graced the occasion, the Mavin boss has continued to share pictures and videos from the event on his InstaStory.