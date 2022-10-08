10 facts about UNILAG’s first female vice chancellor, Prof Ogunsola

A professor of medical microbiology at the College of Medicine, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, has emerged as the first-ever female vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
Prof Ogunsola was announced on Friday as the 13th substantive vice-chancellor (VC) of the prestigious institution.
She will succeed Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the current VC whose five-year tenure elapses in November this year. Her appointment is to take effect from Saturday, November 12, 2022, to Thursday, November 11, 2027.
Here are some facts to know about the newly UNILAG VC:
- Her full name is Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola.
- She was born in 1958 to the late ace photographer, Akin Mabogunje, who worked as a lecturer at the University of Ibadan.
- She was the first female provost of the university’s College of Medicine.
- Following a crisis between the UNILAG pro-chancellor, Mr Wale Babalakin and the vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, she was elected as the acting vice chancellor of the University on August 24, 2020, by the university’s senate.
- She attended Queen’s College, between 1974 and 1982 for her secondary education.
- She obtained her first degree at Obafemi Awolowo University, before proceeding to the University of Lagos for her master’s degree and then the University of Wales’ College of Medicine, Cardiff for her doctorate.
- She is the principal investigator at the AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) at the University of Lagos.
- She was part of the founding members of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control in 1998.
- Her research areas focused on the regulation and management of viral diseases such as HIV AIDS.
- She emerged as the first-ever female vice chancellor of the 60-year-old University of Lagos on October 7, 2022.