10 facts about UNILAG’s first female vice chancellor, Prof Ogunsola

A professor of medical microbiology at the College of Medicine, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, has emerged as the first-ever female vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Prof Ogunsola was announced on Friday as the 13th substantive vice-chancellor (VC) of the prestigious institution.

She will succeed Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the current VC whose five-year tenure elapses in November this year. Her appointment is to take effect from Saturday, November 12, 2022, to Thursday, November 11, 2027.

Here are some facts to know about the newly UNILAG VC: