Soludo sympathises with families of 10 persons who died in Anambra boat mishap

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has sympathised with the families of persons involved in the boat mishap that occured in Umunnankwo Community in the Ogbaru Council Area of the state.

The governor, in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, on Saturday by his press secretary, Christian Aburime, said that report had it that the boat occupants were on their way to Nkwo Ogbakuba when it capsized by Umunankwo Ossomala Bridge and over 10 persons drowned.

“This development is still a shock to the government and good people of Anambra State. I sympathise with the families of people involved,” Governor Soludo said.

While regretting the unfortunate incident, Governor Soludo further stated that several interventions have been sent by the government to various IDP camps within the state.

He assured that government will continue to do its best to reduce the negative effects of the flood disaster.