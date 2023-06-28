The Senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Sani Musa, has urged his constituents and Nigerians in general not to fret over the pervasive insecurity as the country’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown the capacity to tackle it headlong.

Speaking on the heels of the recent appointment of the new service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, he expressed confidence that more impetus would be added to the fight against insecurity in parts of our state and the country in general.

Musa spoke in his Sallah message to Nigerians against the backdrop of the last few weeks which have been periods of uncertainty, fears and a series of attacks by bandits against his constituents

According to him, the insurgents have made life very unbearable for a lot of his people, resulting also in their inability to perform their fundamental rights to freedom as enshrined in our constitution and apart from losing their loved ones some were maimed.

Also, immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with Nigerians and in particular his good people of Yobe North Senatorial District as the world celebrates Eid-el-Kabir.

According to him “We thank Almighty Allah for the peaceful environment in which we are celebrating the festival this year and pray that Allah in His infinite mercies will continue to bless our dear country.

“This year’s Sallah coincides with the take-off of a newly elected government and also a new National Assembly. I urge us all to continue to pray and give our full support to the government and others at all levels.

“Steps are being taken by the new administration at the federal level to strengthen the economy, which may come with initial painful effects. We must remain hopeful that we shall soon begin to see the fruits of the measures in every sector of the economy and our general polity.

“The new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started on a good footing and I am confident that we are moving in the right direction to our desired destination as a nation.

“President Tinubu needs our prayers and support to deliver on his mandate. I am confident that, with the cooperation and sustained goodwill of all Nigerians, the government will not falter.

“To my good people of Yobe North, I pledge to continue to offer you quality representation at the Senate in appreciation of the confidence you have reposed in me over the years”, he stressed.





