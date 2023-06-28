The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji has urged Muslims faithful and Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim through manifestation of the spirit of love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hope and sincerity.

The Speaker who stated in his Id-el Kabir message to the people of the state said the Sallah celebration offers Nigerians the chance for deep reflection on the virtues of the greatest love and sacrifice and undying hope.

He called on Muslims to re-dedicate themselves to the service of Allah and humanity which is the reason for their existence.

Oladiji however, rejoiced with all Muslim brothers and sisters across the state on the occasion and enjoined them to show love to one another at all times.

While admonishing them to always adhere strictly to the teachings and lessons of Islam, he stressed the need for peaceful co-existence and promotion of unity during and after the festival.

He said “In light of this, I urge all Muslims and Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Sallah through manifestation of the spirit of love through forgiveness, sacrifice, hope and sincerity

The Speaker who used the occasion to extend greetings to the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, State Executive Council and the good people of the Sunshine State on the festival, wished all Muslims a joyful celebration.

He also appreciated the Governor of the State, Akeredolu, for his love and the various laudable achievements recorded by his administration in the past six years.

