Former Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan is set to distribute 9000 bags of grains to his constituents.

According to a statement by his media Aide, the move is to complement the various efforts by both the Yobe state and Federal government to ease the hardship currently faced by the people of his senatorial district.

“The intervention will be undertaken by the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION across the 60 wards in Yobe North Senatorial District.

“The event, which is scheduled for Saturday, will take place at Filin Katuzu, Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State. “

The grains to be distributed include 6000 bags of rice and 3000 bags of millet.

The statement disclosed that beneficiaries are from the six local government areas of Yobe North Senatorial District: Bade, Nguru, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Yusufari, and Machina LGAs.

Other beneficiaries include Muslim religious groups, Christian communities, and Persons with Disabilities.

Lawan is also billed the same weekend to hand over the newly constructed and established Federal Science and Technical College, Gashua, to the Yobe State Government for the official handing over to the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Technical College is expected to carry out its first student enrollment later this year.