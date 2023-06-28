Former Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Muslims to work towards the unity of the country in order to overcome the current economic challenges.

In his message to commemorate the Muslim festival of Eid el-Kabir, he emphasized the need for unity and the avoidance of divisive tendencies in making crucial decisions for the nation.

“At a time like this, when our dear country is facing serious economic challenges, we need a united country and support for our leaders to overcome them,” Omo-Agege stated.

“Fortunately, we have a leadership that understands the necessary steps and is willing to make bold decisions to bring Nigeria back to the path of growth and prosperity. On this auspicious occasion of Eid el-Kabir, I urge the Muslim ummah to continue promoting the virtues that will foster unity in Nigeria,” he added.

In a press release issued by his media adviser, Mr Sunny Areh, the former Deputy Senate President urged Muslims to uphold the spirit of brotherhood, peaceful coexistence, and offer prayers for the nation’s leaders.

Omo-Agege expressed his belief that with a united purpose and a peaceful atmosphere, the current economic challenges will be overcome.

