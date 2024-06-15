The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the general public of the Nigeria Police Force’s sustained efforts in tackling crimes and enhancing public safety and security across the country before, during and after this year’s Sallah celebration

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement explained that consequently, “the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, along with their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to strategically configure the security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) for robust and responsive policing ahead of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“The IGP has mandated Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to deploy human and operational assets to conduct confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, in residential and industrial areas, at vulnerable points, places of worship, other public recreational places, and around all critical national infrastructure

“These operations are to be conducted professionally, without harassment or extortion, ensuring respect for the fundamental rights of citizens. Personnel deployed are to perform their duties with discipline, professionalism, decorum, and alertness”

The IGP extended his warmest wishes to all Muslim Ummah as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, praying the festive season brings peace, joy, and prosperity to all while assuring them of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that everyone celebrates in a safe and secure environment.

It added that the Police boss also emphasized that the Force would harness all available assets, including collaborating with relevant groups, associations, sectors, and synergising with other security agencies to enhance service delivery and stabilise general security within the nation.

It further explained that the Inspector General of Police equally advised the public to adhere to all security advisories and traffic regulations during the celebrations to avoid any incidents that may mar the festive mood, and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or contact police emergency lines on 08031230631, 09133333785, 09133333786, via mail at [email protected], or via social media on X @PoliceNG, FB @ngpolice, and IG @nigeriapoliceforce.

