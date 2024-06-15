•lauds Okocha, Nwankwo, Attom others for their humanitarian services

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has revealed that the intendment of the National Eye Centre Act (Amendment) Bill which has scaled First Reading in the parliament is to expand access to eye care services in Nigeria.

Kalu made the revelation while delivering his goodwill message at Charity Champions Gala Night in Abuja on Friday.

Organized by the founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Attom Foundation, Dr. Yahaya Attom, the event which attracted some former and present super eagles legends and other celebraties is dedicated to raising awareness and support for essential eye care service for underserved communities.

The deputy speaker who expressed worry over the report of estimated 24 million Nigerians grappling with the challenge of eye loss said that it was the intention of the House of Representatives to provide lasting solution to the problem through legislative interventions.

Kalu hinted that he has through the Benjamin Kalu Foundation treated over 4,000 of his constituents with various degrees of eye problems in the last one year to ultimately demonstrate his commitment towards assisting the underserved in the communities.

He said: “This evening, we come together for a cause that transcends all differences– the gift of sight and showing support for eye care services to underserved communities in Nigeria. An estimated 24 million Nigerians grapple with sight loss, which demands our collective attention.

“As the Deputy Speaker, I am keenly aware of the challenges we face. The

National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey paints a stark picture,

with 4.2% of Nigerians over 40 classified as blind. This is why I championed the National Eye Centre Act (Amendment) Bill which has since passed its first reading. This bill aims to expand access to specialized eye care by establishing more centers across the country.

But legislative efforts alone cannot solve this crisis. We need the commitment of champions like yourselves – individuals who understand the power of community.

“It is pertinent to note that since last year, the Benjamin Kalu Foundation has treated about 4,000 constituents with eyesight problems, demonstrating the incredible impact that dedicated efforts can have on our communities. This remarkable achievement underscores the power of collective action and the difference we can make when we come together.”

Kalu commmeded, Attom, the organizer of the event, applauding him for his commitment to helping to restore people’s hope.

He also commended former super eagles stars which included Jay Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo for subscribing to humanitarian services through their respective Foundations.

“Just few days ago we saw 5 women became widows, without their husbands being sick in the hospital but because their husbands who where military men were shutdown. These widows were from the north, south east, west, we decided to raise funds for them.

“Guess who was at the other side of the Fund, Attom. Without meeting me for the first time, maybe only seeing me on the television, he believed in the cause that we stood for, to help reduce the burden of the pain on the shoulders of those women.

“His humanitarian actions speaks volumes. I respect you because you have the heart of humanity in you.

“When I see what Jay Jay Okocha is doing with his Foundation with regards to education, I know you have it in you: the face of humanity. When I see what Kanu Nwankwo is doing with his heart Foundation, in him lies the hope of humanity and so goes to everyone one of you here that God has blessed with skills. You’re not just satisfied making money, you’re more fulfilled impacting lives.

“This is a gathering of likeminds, men who want to impact humanity. Thanks for coming. Tonight, we celebrate your dedication. Your contributions to this cause will bring light to countless lives. By supporting organizations that provide eye care services and raise awareness about eye health, you are alleviating

suffering and empowering Nigerians to reach their full potential,” Kalu said.