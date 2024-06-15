Commandant of the Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammad Bello Muazu has ordered the deployment of 800 officers to ensure a hitch-free 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Muhammad Bello Muazu issued the directive through an operational order for effective monitoring of the celebrations from 16th to 18th June 2024.

He specifically tasked all area commanders, divisional officers as well as all tactical unit commanders to emplace and ensure a robust security arrangement in all worship grounds for hitch-free worship.

They are also to protect the lives and properties of all citizens and visitors alike, before, during and after the celebration just as they are to protect all critical assets, public and private.

The personnel are also to maintain law and order throughout the State before, during and after the Eid el Fitr Celebration.

The Commandant wished all Muslims in the state a Happy Sallah celebration and equally called on members of the public to always be cautious and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

