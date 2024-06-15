I am a recently married young lady who is about to start a family. I have heard a lot of scary stories about child birth. In view of this, I will appreciate some tips about child birth.

Ngozi (by SMS)

Although childbirth can be a taxing and difficult process, it always has a fulfilling end because it is a process during which a new human being is created. While some women experience smooth child births, some others go through a difficult period with episodes of vomiting, weight gain and bruises if it is a vaginal delivery. Women who end up with episiotomy scars have months of recovery before they can have s3x without pain.

Sometimes a nerve gets entrapped in the scar, and then they hurt for years, not only having s3x, but at all times. Many women get such bad hemorrhoids from the pushing during birthing, that they have to have more surgeries to remove them. However, most of these issues can be prevented with proper antenatal care in a good health facility.

ALSO READ: What you should know about recent cholera outbreak in Nigeria