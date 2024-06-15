I have been battling with overweight for a long time. Kindly let me know how I can lose weight fast.

Clara (by SMS)

One of the best ways to lose weight is to practice the habit of healthy living by consuming a balanced diet that includes protein, fiber, and healthy fats. It is equally important to limit one’s intake of processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Eating smaller meals more frequently throughout the day to keep your metabolism active as well as staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water are other ways of keeping one’s health in check. In addition, regular physical activity such as walking, cycling, or swimming can also contribute to fat loss. Other lifestyle changes include; getting enough sleep, managing stress, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle.

