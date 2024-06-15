The Department of State Services (DSS) has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged citizens to celebrate with caution.

This was contained in a statement made available to news in Abuja on Saturday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya.

According to the Service, “While the event is significant for the opportunity it offers for prayers and celebrations, it reminds us of the importance of faith, obedience and generosity.

“Accordingly, all citizens are enjoined to emulate these characteristics as bases for national transformation and unity. To this end, everyone is urged to show love, not only to their neighbours, but the country at large.”

The Service strongly advised that while engaging in religious and social activities during the period, celebrants should be cautious and observe all necessary personal security procedures.

It urged operators and patrons of malls, fun places, markets, parks and railway stations among others to be vigilant and ensure strict compliance with physical and other security measures required for public safety.

It added that they should promptly report suspected movements or breaches to appropriate law enforcement authorities.

It assumed that on its part, it would maintain close collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other critical stakeholders to ensure smooth and hitch-free celebrations adding that the website, dss.gov.ng; email address – [email protected] and Telephone lines +2349153391309;+2349088373514 would remain available to the members of the public who may wish to contact the Service during and after the holidays.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Purported ‘draft bill’ seeking return to regional govt just a memo — Reps