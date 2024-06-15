Another Nigerian pilgrim, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammad Ladan, has died in Makkah bringing the country’s death toll during this year’s Hajj to 13.

Hajiya Ladan, according to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kadina State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, died on Friday at the King Fahad Hospital in Makkah after a brief illness.

Malam Abdullahi stated that the deceased was registered in the headquarters of the Agency at Katsina road, Kaduna.

He, however, disclosed that the family of the late pilgrim had been notified, adding that the management and staff of the Agency commiserated with them over the death of Hajiya Asma’u.

According to Malam Yunusa, Kaduna State Pilgrim Welfare Agency prayed for Allah’s mercy upon the deceased’s soul and may He comfort her family over this irreparable loss.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Purported ‘draft bill’ seeking return to regional govt just a memo — Reps