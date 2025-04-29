EFCC arrests socialite, E-Money

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a Lagos Socialite, Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, popularly known E-Money for allegedly abusing the Naira and defacement of foreign currencies.

E-Money was arrested by the EFCC at his residence in Omole, Lagos on Monday night.

A source, who confirmed the arrest, stated that the socialite is reportedly under investigation for allegedly spraying the American dollar at public events.

The action, Tribune Online gathered, may violate the Foreign Exchange Act and regulations on currency abuse.

The source further explained that E-Money is currently being flown to Abuja for questioning.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE