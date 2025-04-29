FG appoints Ofili as acting registrar of MLSCN

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Dr Donald Ofili as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), following the demise of the former Registrar, Dr Tosan Ehrabor.

Ofili was the Deputy Registrar and most senior Director in the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria before his appointment as the Acting Registrar/CEO of the agency.

Ofili has been overseeing the affairs of the Council since the passing of the late Registrar/CEO, Prof Tosan Erhabor.

The letter conveying his appointment was approved by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In addition to holding a doctorate in Haematology, Dr Ofili is a Fellow of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria and the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science. He is also a member of several national and international technical working groups.

A widely travelled Medical Laboratory Scientist, he has a reputation for insisting on the highest level of professionalism in official duties.

At various times, he oversaw MLSCN’s Continuous Quality Improvement programme and the National External Quality Assessment Laboratory (NEQAL) in Saye, Zaria, while his last position was Deputy Registrar/Director, MLSCN Accreditation Service.

He is expected to bring his impressive cognate experience to bear on his new position to expand the scope of medical laboratory science practice in the country.

