EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, over alleged $100,000 fraud

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
A former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Olasupo Shashore, on Thursday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos to answer to a $100,000 money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Shasore served as the Attorney-General of Lagos State and the Commissioner for Justice during the tenure of Babatunde Fashola as the governor.

He was arraigned on Thursday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The prosecution accused him of inducing one Olufolakemi Adetore to accept cash payment without going through a financial institution.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After his plea, the prosecutor, Bala Sanga, urged the court to order a remand of the defendant in custody pending trial.

However, the defence counsel, C. A. Candide-Johnson, who appeared with Muiz Banire, Adesegun Adebola and Chijioke Okoki, prayed the court to allow the defendant bail on self-recognition.

The defence counsel averred that the defendant personally walked into the court for his arraignment on Thursday morning without any reminder, compulsion, or force.

He also informed the court that the defendant had cooperated with the anti-graft agency whenever required, as he had always made himself as well as documents requested from him available whenever required.

