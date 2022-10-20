Davido celebrates son, Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday anniversary with prayers

Entertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa

Nigerian multiple award-winning afrobeat artist, David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has showered prayers on his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke on the occasion of his 3rd birthday anniversary on Thursday, 0ctober 20, 2022.

Davido and his lover, Chioma Rowland welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke on October 20, 2019.

To mark Ifeanyi’s special day, the ‘Fem’ crooner took to Facebook today to celebrate and pray for him.

The delighted father who wished Ifeanyi sound health and happiness also prayed that he would grow to achieve more success in life than him.

Sharing cute pictures of the young lad, the singer wrote, “I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉” 

Apart from Ifeanyi, Davido also has two children namely Aurora Imade Adeleke and Hailey Veronica Adeleke from his previous relationships.

The ’30BG’ boss was in the news earlier this month after confirming he would be getting married to Chioma Rowland, Ifeanyi’s mother, in 2023.

