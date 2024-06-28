A suspected vandal of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) property has been electrocuted in Enugu.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, who made this known in a release issued to newsmen on Friday, described the incident as tragic and very unfortunate.

He said the lifeless body of the yet-to-be-identified vandal suspect was found within the space of a distribution transformer belonging to the EEDC, located around Missionary Avenue, Coal Camp, Enugu on Friday morning.

According to him, from all indications, it is presumed that power supply must have been restored while the deceased was cutting the armoured cables, which resulted in his being electrocuted.

Ezeh lamented the increasing rate at which vandals attack electricity installations within EEDC’s network daily. This is a development that has adversely impacted not just the quality of service to its customers but also its revenue.

He further said that vandalism has been a big challenge to the company, and there is no way this can be addressed without the support of critical stakeholders.

“It is a battle we all have to fight collectively because once these transformers are vandalised, customers who are served by the installation will be greatly affected,” Ezeh said.

He therefore appealed to customers to join hands with the company to ensure that these facilities within their neighbourhoods are protected.

