Sokoto State Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nasiru Binji, has said that the embattled Sokoto District Heads remain deposed in the eyes of the law.

However, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice stated this while speaking with the press on Friday, adding that the court order on the deposed district heads in the state has been vacated.

According to him, “the district heads stand deposed as the court order ceased to exist seven days after it was granted, citing Order 13 Rule 3 (3) of the High Court of Sokoto State Civil Procedure Rules 2015.

He hinted that “By the operation of Order 13 Rule 3 (3) of the High Court of Sokoto State Civil Procedure Rules 2015, the Order has abated (vacated) automatically. Because the Order was made ex-parte.

He added, “The duration of the order is 7 days, the order was given on the 13th of June 2024, therefore it vacated on the 20th of June,” he further explained.

Recall that Justice Kabiru Ahmed of the Sokoto High Court had on June 13, while ruling on the ex-parte applications in a suit filed by two of the deposed district heads, ordered for the maintenance of status-quo pending the determination of the substantive motion for interlocutory injunction filed before the same court and fixed for July 23, 2024, for hearing.

