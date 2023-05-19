The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has commenced mobile MAP metering in Owerri, Imo State, as part the organization’s conscious effort to have more of its customers access prepaid meters within 48 hours.

This metering program allows customers to pay and get metered and reimbursed with the value of the cost of meter through energy over a period.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC. Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who made this known through a press statement, affirmed that the company adopted this as a strategic approach to close the existing metering gap in its network.

Mobile MAP Metering kicked off in Enugu in June 2022, and has been executed in several locations within the metropolis. It has traversed Ogidi and Onitsha, in Anambra State, with about 6000 customers already metered through this program.

To subscribe, EEDC customers residing in Owerri are expected to visit either the Owerri or New Owerri District office with a valid form of identification (either Drivers License, Voters Card, NIN or International Passport) and a copy of their bills. Officials of the company will assist with the MAP application process, and installation will be made once payment is confirmed.

The Single-phase meter goes for N63,061.27 while the Three-phase meter is N117,910.69. The prices are all inclusive of VAT.

Customers are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and get metered, bearing in mind that they will be reimbursed with the value of the cost of the meter through energy, over a period. It is also the only way they can manage their consumption and pay for what they consume.

EEDC carries out this exercise in conjunction with its MAPs (Meter Asset Providers) – MOJEC International Limited and Advanced Energy Management Services (AEMS).

MAP is a metering intervention designed and approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to close the existing metering gap in the sector.