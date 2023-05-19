Two staff of the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria who were kidnapped in Anambra on Tuesday have been rescued by security forces.

The rescued staff are part of a group attacked in Ogbaru Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The attack killed two embassy staff, including four policemen and a driver, making seven persons. Some of those killed were burnt in their vehicles, while the hoodlums took two staff of the embassy hostage.

But police, in a press statement released on Friday morning, said the kidnapped staff of the embassy were rescued on Friday morning.

Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who revealed this in a press statement, said: “In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osomalla road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.”

No details of the rescue were given, including the location or any other information on the rescued victims’ health.

He stated that operations are still ongoing and that further details will be communicated to journalists.

The Nigerian government had condemned the attack on the officials, Anambra State government and several other institutions and individuals alike.