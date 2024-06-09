The National Chairman on Mobilisation and Recruitment Committee of the Labour Party, Dr. Kingsley Oghogho Okundaye, has condemned the recent destruction of his party governorship candidate’s billboards, Barr. Olumide Akpata, in some parts of Benin metropolis.

Okundaye, in a statement in Benin, said that such the act is barbaric and not healthy for the democratic processes of the state, adding that it’s capable of causing disorder which will paint the state in a bad light.

The LP Mobilization Resolution Committee chairman maintained that it was shocking to see such backward development tendency being carried out in Edo State simply because there is a forthcoming election in September.

He said in any contest political parties should sell their candidates to the people rather than tempering with billboards of a leading candidate, an indication that others have given up.

According to him, the Labour Party is a non-violent platform does not mean they can be taken for granted. He however warned those behind the act to desist from it as the election is one for uprightness and not ‘Agberoism’.

On the issue of a caretaker committee in Edo state, Okundaye took a swipe on the national chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure saying it is unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic.

Okundaye said machinery has already been put in place to resolve all contending issues in order not to jeopardise their chances of victory in the September 21 governorship election.

