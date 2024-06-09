The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state, Hon Olugbenga Edema, on Sunday, lambasted the state government for challenging and asking the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit filed by the Federal Government to secure full autonomy for the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

Edema, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, the state capital, said granting full autonomy to various local governments across the country would bring development to the grassroots.

The NNPP candidate stated that apart from this, it would also enable the third tier of government to perform their constitutional roles as guaranteed under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

It will be recalled that the Ondo state government has objected to the move by the federal government to grant autonomy to the various local governments in Nigeria.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kayode Ajulo, had on behalf of the Ondo state government filed a reply against the suit on the local government filed by the Federal Government pending at the Supreme Court.

However, Edema noted that state government under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stiffened development at the grassroots by using the funds accruable to the local government for personal aggrandizement.

He, however, promised to give full autonomy to local government if he is elected as the state government in the November governorship election under the platform of NNPP come 24th February 2025.

According to him, governors who are against the local government autonomy have seen the funds at the local government as a conduit to siphon public funds and use such funds for purposes that are against the law of the land.

He said: “When elected under the platform of NNPP, I will ensure full local government autonomy and ensure the return of all markets to the Local governments.

” I will also make sure that tenement rate, vehicle stamps, and marker rates and all such legitimate rates collected by the local governments, are collected by the local government authorities and utilised by them.

“I don’t understand why the state governor wants to see local government funds as a way to enrich themselves and render the council chairmen and appointees useless at the third tier of government by taking over their roles and funds.

“Many of the staff of the local governments in Ondo State no longer go to work because all their roles have been taken over by the State Government, contrary to the spirit and letter of the constitution which guarantee the existence of the local government.”

The NNPP candidate said the people of the state should not allow Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to use the money meant for the development of the local government for election purposes.

He said “Ayedatiwa should direct the Attorney General of Ondo State, Kayode Ajulo, to immediately withdraw their opposition to the Federal Government’s case before the Supreme Court on the Local government autonomy. That is what the people of Ondo State want.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE