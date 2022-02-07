Edo APC inaugurates SEC promises to reclaim state in 2024

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday inaugurated its State Executive Committee (SEC) with a vow that it would reclaim the state in the 2023 general elections and 2024 governorship election.

The state chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), speaking shortly after the event that was held at the state party secretariat, said what is happening in the state was an aberration as according to him, “Edo State is an APC state.”

“With the successful inauguration of our State Executive Committee, we present a viable opposition that will be so admirable to the people that by 2023, APC will take over the elective political positions of the state and by 2024, we will repeat the same for the governorship election because what is happening in our state and Osadebey avenue is an aberration. And through the coming elections, we will correct the aberration.”

Imuse, who described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a tyrant and accused him of abandonment of democratic principles and settling for strategies to satisfy his personal interests, hinged the tirades on the non-inauguration of the 14 lawmakers elected under the platform of the APC that were yet to be inaugurated.

He also berated the claims by the government of revolution in the primary education section through ‘EdoBEST’ and other intervention programs which he alleged were fake.

The APC state chairman added that “the basic education sector in our state needs urgent surgical examination. We call on Mr Obaseki to urgently correct the window dressing and improve the fortunes of education in Edo as it is presently in a state of decay.

“The dearth of teachers in public schools across the state is embarrassing, hence the adverse effect on students’ performance in recent times. The government urgently needs to recruit more teachers and the time to do so is now before the situation degenerates further,” he advised.

