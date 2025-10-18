Editors shift conference date, Tinubu to attend

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced a shift in the date of its 2025 All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) to November 12–13, 2025, in Abuja.

In a statement jointly signed on Friday by the Guild’s President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the NGE said the change was due to circumstances beyond its control.

The body, which comprises managing directors, directors of news, and editors of print, broadcast, online, and news agency platforms across the country, expressed regret over any inconvenience the rescheduling might cause members, guests, and stakeholders.

According to the statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has confirmed his attendance at the conference and will declare the event open as Special Guest of Honour on November 12 in Abuja.

“The Standing Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) regrets to inform members, invited guests, and the general public that due to circumstances beyond its control, the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 has been shifted to November 12–13, 2025. The venue remains the same (Abuja).

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this change of date may cause you. We promise that despite the change of date, the ANEC 2025 would be a credible platform to discuss and proffer solutions to issues pertaining to national development and cohesion,” the statement read.

The Guild reaffirmed that this year’s conference will retain its theme, ‘Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors’, and sub-theme, ‘Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027’.

It disclosed that distinguished speakers, scholars, and media professionals will deliver keynote addresses and lead discussions on critical national issues, including governance, media responsibility, and security.

Among the confirmed speakers are Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, Managing Partner at Awa Kalu & Partners, who will present a paper titled ‘Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics’; and Prof. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, Head of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja, who will speak on ‘State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in a Challenged Nation’.

Other speakers include Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, Dean, School of Post-Graduate Studies, Baze University, who will address ‘The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap’, and General Lucky Irabor (rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff, who will speak on ‘Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities’.

An Executive Session is also scheduled for the second day of the event, where editors will engage government officials, political leaders, and business executives on pressing national issues.

The NGE said no fewer than 500 editors and media executives are expected to converge on Abuja for the two-day conference, which will serve as a platform to explore ways the media can foster national development and cohesion through responsible journalism.