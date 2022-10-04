APC to kickstart campaign at Villa on October 10

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will kickstart campaigns for the next general elections on October 10.

A party source disclosed that party chieftains who got nominated into the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council to be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Women Wing to be led by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, would be inaugurated on the date at the Dome Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja.

Investigation revealed that certain members of the APCPC will hold a crucial meeting, on Tuesday, in Abuja, ahead of the return of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the United Kingdom.

