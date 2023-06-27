The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, has completed the preliminary stages of the 2023 Tax Club Quiz competition for 231 schools in both public and private secondary schools in Kwara state.

In a statement by the Head of Corporate Affairs, KW-IRS, Titilayomi Ogunwale, it was announced that the semi-final and grand finale stages of the competition will be held on November 2, 2023. The 18 schools that qualified at the preliminaries will compete for the grand prize of N2.5 million.

The preliminary stage of the event was conducted across the three senatorial districts of the state and concluded on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Related Posts No Content Available

“The preliminary rounds had 231 schools expressing interest in the tax competition, which took place at Ilesha Baruba and Lafiagi for Kwara North, Okeya-Ipo for Kwara South, and Ilorin for Kwara Central. Each district in the state has produced six schools, and a total of 18 schools have emerged as semi-finalists.

The schools that emerged as semi-finalists in Kwara North senatorial district are Government Secondary School, Lafiagi, with a score of 82%, Baptist Model High School, Kaiama, with 78%, Government Senior Secondary School, Tunga Aboki, Kaiama, with 72%, Unique College, Kaiama, with 68%, Royalseed High School, Jebba, with 64%, and Lafiagi Secondary School, Lafiagi, with 62%.

In Kwara South Senatorial District, the semi-finalists include Government Secondary School, Omu Aran, with 80%, Adeola College, Offa, with 78%, Iyeru Okin African Church Secondary School, Offa, with 68%, Oro Muslim High School, Oro, with 66%, UMCA Secondary School, Share, with 66%, and Apostolic Faith Secondary School, Egosi-Ile, with 66%.

From the preliminary rounds in Kwara Central Senatorial District, the following schools secured their spots in the semi-final stage: Stepping Stone College, Agbabiaka Ilorin, with 82%, Ilorin South Local Government Senior Secondary School, Oke-Adini, Ilorin, with 74%, and Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Asa Dam, Ilorin, with 74%.

Other schools that qualified for the semi-final stage from Kwara Central are Muslim Model Secondary School, Idi-Ori, Ilorin, with 72%, Government Day Senior Secondary School, Gaa-Akanbi, Ilorin, with 66%, and Roemichs International School, Offa Garage, Ilorin, with 60%. They will join their counterparts from Kwara South and North at the grand finale.

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service congratulates all the semi-finalists across the state and announces the end of the preliminary rounds for the year 2023. The preparations for the semi-final and grand finale stages of the competition, which will be held on November 2, 2023, are underway. All 18 schools that qualified at the preliminaries will compete for the grand prize of N2,500,000.00.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa





Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…