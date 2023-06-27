As Islamic faithful in Ibadanland joins their counterparts across the globe in celebrating this year’s annual Eid-el-Kabir festival, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, CFR, Alli Okunmade II, has urged them to celebrate with gratitude and supplicate to the Almighty Allah for the grace received so far and for more blessings in the land of the living.

Speaking through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, the Ibadan paramount ruler, in a press statement released in Ibadan, emphasized that the festival’s lessons revolve around absolute faith in Almighty Allah and the belief that He is capable of anything and everything.

The monarch emphasized that the celebration should not involve drunkenness or engaging in inappropriate activities. Instead, it should be a time for every devoted Muslim to reflect on their lives and compare their faith to the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

“It is also an occasion to show love to our neighbours and acquaintances. People of other faiths, especially, look forward to this occasion as much as the Islamic faithful, if not even more. We owe them our warm embrace by sharing with them the rams and other items of celebration as we may be endowed with,” added the monarch.

He also used the occasion to call for prayers for the country, particularly for the President and his Vice, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, respectively, for the grace and ability to successfully steer the affairs of the country. He noted that the steps taken so far by the Presidency have met people’s expectations and reignited hope for a better Nigeria.

“In light of the high expectations of the citizens and the displays of commitment, courage, ability, and determination shown so far, the duo need our prayers. They have demonstrated that they are well-prepared for the task ahead, and what they need from us is our sincere support through prayers and by abiding by the law.”

“As Nigerians, and especially my people in Ibadanland, I urge us all to avoid anything that could distract our leaders. The simplest way to do this is to abide by the law, live peacefully, and remain focused. The signs are emerging that the prevailing challenges that have caused despair and despondency are going to be addressed and soon consigned to the dustbin of history. Let’s support this hope with prayers,” further charged Olubadan.

Oba Balogun also prayed for a peaceful country and a more prosperous Oyo State under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde. He commended the Oyo State governor’s stance on security since his inauguration for another term, describing it as “heartwarming.”

He pleaded with the governor not to let his guard down but to remain unperturbed and focused on his determination to provide robust governance to the state. He concluded by wishing the people a joyful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa





Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…