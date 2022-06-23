Ebonyi PDP primaries: Court processes a mere distraction ― Guber candidate

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Senator Obinna Ogba, has described the current event ranging from the primary election to judicial processes as a calculated political distraction ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

He then promised to use a legitimate quest to occupy the number one seat of Government and governance in Ebonyi State come 2023.

According to him, he is not relenting in his effort to return happiness and unity of purpose to the party.

Ogba stated this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media Godfrey Chikwere and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

He, however, encouraged all his followers to keep fate and hope alive because victory is already in sight.

The statement reads” Anybody that is conversant with Distinguished senator Obinna Ogba’s Political trajectory will understand that he has fought, worked and walked for any of his victory and political position with God and the people as his key focus. It is a matter of time and Ebonyi will be happy again.

“Yesterday 21, June 2022, A three-man Court of Appeal Panel that sat in Enugu graciously and expressly granted distinguished Sen. Obinna Ogba Leave to be joined in the Judgement of Federal High Court Abakaliki and appealed the same judgment immediately. That is our first step to legal gain and victory.

“We assure you that everything politically and legally possible is in motion. Our case is like that of Emorji and Soludo in Anambra State. In the end the, people, party and court will be on the same page.

“Finally, be rest assured that we are not taking any of Your concerns for granted just as we are not leaving any stone unturned.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.