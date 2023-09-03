The Chairman, Association of Local Government Areas (ALGON) Ebonyi State Chapter, Moses Ogodo-Ali, and the member representing Edda East constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Stephen Igwe Orji, have pleaded with all communities in Edda to unite and re-elect Ekuma Nkama Chima for the purpose of development, peace, and unity in the area.

They also called on the Edda people to put aside political differences, fighting, and sabotage that are capable of hindering progress and peace in the various communities in Edda LGA.

The ALGON Boss, Ogodo-Ali, made this known while addressing a mammoth crowd of stakeholders, youths, and women during the celebration of one year in governance that took place at the Real exclusive event centre, Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

Ogodo-Ali, who is the chairman of Ezza North LGA, said that Chima’s performance, achievements, and loyalty to the state government and the APC, led by Governor Francis Nwifuru, are impressive.

Contributing, the lawmaker, Mr Stephen Igwe Orji, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders of Edda LGA, commended Ekuma Nkama Chima for uniting elders and fighting against insecurity in the council.

According to him, the peace and unity that were restored in Edda LGA can never be undermined, and he vowed to rally support for his re-election, adding that there will be no political divide anymore in Edda LGA.

For his part, the Chairman of Edda LGA, Prince Ekuma Nkama Chima, said that the restoration of peace, security of lives and properties, and provision of social amenities to alleviate poverty were the priorities of the council.

According to him, “It appears for a very long time that peace eluded the Edda clan, and when I came on board, I decided to partner with the stakeholders, and they have been with me all the way.

He noted that the improved security of lives and properties at the council, road construction, and youth empowerment, among others, were the result of the cordial relationship with the people and stakeholders.

“We have done a lot in terms of security; we have done enough in road construction and other areas”, and he vowed to focus more on agriculture and transportation if given a chance to man the affairs of the council.

