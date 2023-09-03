The General Manager, Akwa Ibom State Water Company, Engr. Edo Etuk has said that the company would require a minimum of N1 billion to reactivate 29 water stations with overhead water tanks across the state and restore portable water supply to the public.

Etuk gave the figure at the weekend when he played host to members of the Akwa Ibom Water Sanitation and Hygiene (IbomWASH) Media Committee in his office in Uyo.

He also disclosed that the state government has already approved funds for the reactivation of five out of the 29 stations, adding that once that is done, those stations will be in good shape for a proper supply of clean water.

The GM expressed optimism that the remaining 24 stations would be fixed in due time with the creation of the Ministry of Water and Sanitation by the current Governor Umo Eno-led administration.

“I believe very strongly that we cannot leave a 15 billion naira investment, or should I say assets, and allow it to rot. We need to revive those stations. One billion is required to put them in good shape. He said.

According to him, the decision by the government to reactivate the five stations was part of the measures to strengthen water infrastructure in the state and thereby improve service delivery in the sector.

He assured the people of improved service with the reactivation of the five water stations and sued for their continued patronage.

Etuk, who said, “We have a high level of prospect for the water industry”, opined that with the water law in place and the creation of the new Ministry, the water sector will receive a boost.

Earlier, the Akwa Ibom Water Sanitation and Hygiene (IbomWASH) Media Committee Chairman, Mr. Harris Okon, told the Company General Manager that the committee’s decision to visit the place was to foster cooperation in the state WASH sector and address associated dangers to public health.

He commended the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for setting up a separate ministry for the water and Sanitation sector in the state and for his vision to launch Akwa Ibom into a new era of prosperity and sustainable peace through his ARISE Agenda.

