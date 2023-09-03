Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to deliver on the campaign promises made to Local Government Areas, assuring the people of Itu Local Government Area of the development of road infrastructure and revitalization of the rich tourism potential.

Governor Eno was addressing the congregation at The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Itam Central Parish, Ikot Andem Itam, Itu Local Government Area, where he attended service.

He stated that his administration has made progress in the delivery of promises made to the Itu people, having adopted the area as his second local government area of origin, noting that he has assessed the tourism potential of the area starting from his visit to the Mary Slessor tomb and other tourism sites in the area.

Governor Eno assured the people that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will revitalise the sites and assured the completion of the Mary Slessor Hospital Road and bridge, Tabernacle Road, adding that the road to the Paramount Ruler’s Palace has been awarded and the contractor will soon be mobilised to site.

“While we were going around each local government, we made promises to the local government areas. For the avoidance of doubt, I have it all compiled here.

“In every local Government we went to, we didn’t just make political talks. We did a need assessment, and for each time we came to you, we are saying the things we have observed and believed will be able to assist and compile all.”

“I have looked at that of Itu, and I have seen that we are making progress already.

“I told the Itu people that I would adopt Itu as my second Local Government.

“We told you we would harness the full tourism potential in Itu, and you remember, for those of you who are following us, we have started visiting the tourist sites. We came to Itu and went to Mary Slessor’s tomb, and the Ministry of Tourism And Culture is working on that.

“One of the things we remember talking about is the Mary Slessor General Hospital Road; we will complete it. Don’t worry about that.

“It is of strategic importance to us. We also talked about the Tabernacle Road, and as you can see, we are working on it.





“The other road we said we were going to take was the road leading to the Paramount Ruler’s house. That road has been awarded, and what is left is to mobilise the contractor and fund the project. So we are aware of it. We had assured the Paramount Ruler that we would do it.

Speaking further, he said work has commenced at the Industrial Park and attested to the massive development going on in the Park, expressing optimism that the park would attract industries to open shop and get the youth meaningfully engaged through various job opportunities.

He added that he is awaiting the Motor park design, which would facilitate construction of the motor park so as to move the trailers off the road, assuring that the government’s effort at developing Itu will start manifesting in a few months.

“We are working on the Industrial Park right now, and you can see the massive development that is going on around that park to ensure that industries come in there, and we can assure you that our youths shall be the beneficiaries in terms of jobs.

“I discussed with your Chairman the other day about the motor park; we are just waiting for the design. Thank God the Commissioner for Special Duty is from here.

So, if you don’t get the motor park, hold him responsible. When I go to a place, I will announce those who are handling things so that you can know.

“Please let us look at it and the agreement we are going into, and then we can commence work at that motor park and make sure that we can move all these trailers out of the road.

For me, in a few months, we’ll be able to see the few things we have done. Other things we feel we need to do will be done when we spread to other Local governments. We will come back and try to do them.

The governor used the occasion to shed light on the palliatives scheduled for distribution to the people on Monday, September 4th and gave the rice millers a marching order to supply the rice in 72 hours or risk having the supplies contracted to outsiders.

He said he thought of off-taking the rice from the local producers to sustain the value chain and get the money circulated within the state to boost the State economy.

“If within seventy-two hours we don’t have them respond, I will give the supply to outsiders.

Governor Eno asked the Commissioner for Agriculture And Rural Development, Dr. Offiong Offor, to ensure the Rice millers supplied the quantities agreed upon.

He explained that his choice of worshipping in the villages was to give the rural dwellers a sense of belonging and appreciated the Itu people’s support for him during the elections, urging them to see his worshipping in the village as a mark of appreciation for the support he had earned from them.

In his sermon, Deputy Clerk General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Aniefiok Ekop, who preached on the theme “Godliness with Contentment”, culled from 1st Timothy 6:6-7, admonished that God does not intend to keep his people from prospering but wants them to maintain balance and moderate the tendencies towards unnecessary battles, needless enmity, exploitation, fear, and loss of peace in pursuit of material wealth.

The cleric was of the opinion that Akwa Ibom would be a better place if people lived with the understanding that whatever they acquire in life loses value as soon as they cease to breathe, and he advised the congregants to thrive to secure eternal blessings that will count for them after the present life.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…