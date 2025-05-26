Ebonyi 2027: Group drums support for Nwifuru’s second term

A new socio-political group known as Francis Frontier has drum support for Governor Francis Nwifuru re-election.

According to the group, they will continue to support and promote the policies and achievements of Governor Francis Nwifuru, ensuring his smooth re-election in 2027 as the governor has done well to the State and deserves a second term.

Chief Celestine Ekechi Kojos, Ezza South F-F Coordinator and Member Governing Council, Federal College of Education, Keana, Nasarawa State, stated this at Onueke, headquarters of Ezza South LGA over the weekend during the unveiling of the socio-political group.

According to Kojos, the major focus of the group is to champion and promote the Governor’s transformational leadership.

He emphasized that Francis Frontiers (F-F) is more than just a political group, saying, “it is a vision for a better Ezza land and Ebonyi State.”

Chief Ekechi praised the Governor’s achievements in infrastructural development, healthcare improvements, educational reforms, and peace-building initiatives, including the creation of autonomous communities and the construction of over 20 kilometers of roads in crisis-affected areas like Ezilo.

The Chairman of the Occasion and Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Senator Kenneth Eze, in his remarks echoed these sentiments expresses by F-F Coordinator about the State Governor.

He expressed confidence in the governor’s re-election bid come 2027, describing him as a “performing governor who has earned the people’s trust.”

A keynote Speaker at the event, Chief Emmanuel Chukwu, lauded the achievements of Governor Nwifuru and described him as a leader who brings hope and progress even in the face of challenges.

He urged citizens to support the movement to ensure the continuation of the governor’s good work.

The national Chairman of F-F, Chief Chris Usulor, commended the Ezza South leadership of F-F for what he described as a beautiful outing and noted that F-F was determined to mobilize total support for the Governor across the LGAs of the State and beyond.

The National Patron of F-F and CEO Esthington Group,Engr Dr Darlington Ugota, represented by Barrister Ifeanyi Nworie, lauded the leadership ingenuity of Governor Nwifuru which he said was deserving of the total support of all and sundry.

Chief Ugota assured that he was committed to supporting the activities and programmes of F-F provided it remaines committed to its primary objective, which is to mobilize support for the Governor.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chubyzion Industries Ltd, Chief Chibuike Orogwu (Baby Oku), represented by Barrister David Elom assured of his total support for the group in its bid to galvanize support for the Governor’s re-election.

On his part, the Ezza South Patron of F-F, Chief Ndubuisi Nwokwu (Ndumore), thanked the group for appointing him the Patron in Ezza South and assured of his total support to enable the group realize its objective.

Traditional ruler of Ameka Community and Secretary, Ezza South Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Eze Martin Nweke, gave the group a royal blessing on behalf of the traditional rulers and assured of their total support.

Highpoint of the event was the official unveiling of the F-F Portrait in Ezza South and financial donations by the dignitaries that graced the event led by the Senator Kenneth Chukwuemeka Eze.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE